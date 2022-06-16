Jan. 6 Panel May Call Ginni Thomas To Testify

By James Arkin (June 16, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol may seek an interview with Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, amid new revelations about her contact with a lawyer at the center of the panel's investigation, according to multiple reports Thursday. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the committee's chairman, told reporters that the panel had new information regarding Thomas' communications and that it was time to invite her to speak to the committee. Thompson did not indicate when this might happen. The panel held its third public hearing this month on...

