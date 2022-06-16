Stimwave Gets OK To Tap $12M In Bankruptcy Financing

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 16, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy court judge approved $12 million in interim financing for medical device company Stimwave Technologies at a first-day hearing Thursday, overruling objections from equity holders that the company was shutting them out. The interim financing, part of a $40 million total commitment from prepetition lender Kennedy Lewis Capital Partners, is "necessary" to stabilize the company during the bankruptcy process, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens of the District of Delaware said, assuring the shareholders that they would still have the chance to raise concerns at future hearings. Judge Owens said she knows there are "some impassioned shareholders and others"...

