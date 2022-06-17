WTO Inks Deals On Fisheries, Vaccines After Lengthy Session

By Alex Lawson (June 17, 2022, 12:25 AM EDT) -- World Trade Organization members unveiled a new package of trade accords late Thursday following a marathon negotiating session, headlined by deals to create flexible intellectual property rules covering COVID-19 vaccines and curtail global fishing subsidies. The new pacts mark the WTO's first consensus multilateral agreements in nine years, providing a lift to the organization's negotiating wing, which has struggled to rewrite global trade rules and instead shifted focus to deals covering certain sectors and pressing issue areas. "Not in a long while has the WTO seen such a significant number of multilateral outcomes. We came here to deliver results. You stepped...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS