Rulings Put Bannon's Contempt Trial Defense On Thin Ice

By Khorri Atkinson (July 13, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Steve Bannon suffered back-to-back blows earlier this week when a D.C. federal judge gutted the longtime Trump ally's defense strategy to fight his contempt of Congress charges, leaving one of Bannon's attorneys questioning the purpose of going to trial on July 18. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols' rulings on Monday struck down several key defenses Bannon wanted to present to jurors next week, including his claim of executive privilege, saying they are not relevant to the two contempt charges issued by a federal grand jury in November after he defied the Jan. 6 House select committee's subpoena last September. The committee sought testimony and records about his actions...

