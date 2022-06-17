Munger Tolles Reelects Firm Leaders To 2nd Term

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 17, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Munger Tolles & Olson LLP reelected its co-managing partners and firm chair to their second terms, the firm announced Friday. Co-managing partners Hailyn Chen and Malcolm Heinicke and firm chair Brad Brian will serve three more years in their respective leadership roles, Munger Tolles said in a statement. Given that the firm has experienced record revenue and profits, the reelection comes as no surprise, associate April Hu said in the statement. She is a member of the committee on chair and managing partner roles, which is responsible for soliciting feedback from attorneys on the firm's leadership and direction for the future....

