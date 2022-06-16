IP Forecast: Cooley To Fight DQ Bid In Tech Patent Row

By Andrew Karpan (June 16, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Lawyers at Cooley LLP are scheduled next week to argue in front of Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright that he should reject an attempt to disqualify them from representing a software startup facing a patent suit by a former Cooley client. Judge Albright will hold a Zoom hearing Wednesday over a disqualification bid filed by consumer analytics company Medallia, which private equity shop Thoma Bravo bought last year in a $6.4 billion deal. Medallia wants to prevent Cooley from representing a French startup called Content Square. Medallia had hit Content Square with a patent suit in Judge Albright's court,...

