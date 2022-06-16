Judicial Security Bill Blocked In Senate

By James Arkin (June 16, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- An attempt by two Democratic senators to pass legislation to protect judges' personal information online failed Thursday as Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., objected to the bill if it did not include his proposed amendment adding similar protections for those in Congress. The bid from Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was the latest unsuccessful effort to establish protections for members of the judiciary. The lawmakers have been pushing since 2020 to pass the legislation, the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act, which is named after U.S. District Judge Esther Salas' son who was murdered at the judge's New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS