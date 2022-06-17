Newsmax Can't Ditch Dominion's 2020 Election Claims Suit

By Lauren Berg (June 16, 2022, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Newsmax can't escape Dominion Voting Systems Inc.'s defamation lawsuit claiming the conservative news outlet "recklessly" spread "lies" that the voting machine company rigged the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden, a Delaware judge ruled Thursday. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis in a 64-page order denied Newsmax Media Inc.'s motion to dismiss Dominion's lawsuit, saying the complaint adequately accuses the news outlet of making statements it knew were false or with reckless disregard of whether they were false. "Contrary to Newsmax's contentions, Dominion's allegations are not conclusory," the judge said. "The complaint supports the reasonable inference that Newsmax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS