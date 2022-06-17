Millicom Raises $746M In Fully Subscribed Rights Issue

By Najiyya Budaly (June 17, 2022, 12:59 PM BST) -- Millicom said Friday that it has raised approximately $746 million during a fully subscribed rights issue, which the fixed and mobile communications provider announced it will use to pay back loans used to buy operations in Guatemala. Millicom International Cellular SA, which is listed in Stockholm on the Nasdaq Nordic exchange, said that existing shareholders bought 68,822,675 shares and Swedish depositary receipts during the rights offering. The issue is an invitation to existing shareholders to purchase additional new shares in a company at a discount to the current trading price. An additional 1,534,413 shares and depositary receipts have been allotted to...

