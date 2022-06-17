Sofina Leads €220M In Fundraising For European E-Grocer

By Elaine Briseño (June 17, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Investment company Sofina has helped the young European e-grocery retailer Rohlik Group raise €220 million (about $230 million) in a fourth round of funding that will help the company expand further into existing geographies, according to a Friday statement. This round of funding was led by Sofina and included various investors, such as Index Ventures and Rohlik Group founder and CEO Tomáš Čupr. The company, Čupr said in the statement, saw €500 million in revenue last year. It experienced 53% growth in revenue, according to its website, from May 2021 until April 2022. Čupr said he attributes the success of the...

