Ex-Carillion Bosses To Face Downsized Ban Suit

By Adele Redmond (June 17, 2022, 6:00 PM BST) -- The U.K. government suffered a potential setback on Friday to its bid to hold former Carillion directors accountable for its failure as it agreed to drop allegations that they could have prevented losses worth more than £1 billion ($1.2 billion). It will advance claims that a "high level of incompetence" among five of the construction company's bosses is enough to ban them from running companies in the future in an upcoming disqualification trial while shrinking the scope of its case. Andrew Thompson QC, counsel for Carillion, told the High Court that Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had not explained how further enquiries...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS