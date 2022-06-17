Former CLO In The Spotlight During 3rd Jan. 6 Hearing

By Sue Reisinger (June 17, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Attorney John Wood went from being chief legal officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce last fall to questioning key witnesses on Thursday before the House's Jan. 6 Committee that is probing what led to the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol that day. Wood serves as the committee's senior investigative counsel and also as counsel to the panel's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. But it was Wood and not Cheney who began questioning retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig on Thursday. Luttig was one of Wood's mentors when Wood served a year as his law clerk right out of...

