Miner Hopes To Strike IPO Gold With $174M Dual Listing

By Tom Zanki (June 17, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Mining company Ivanhoe Electric Inc. on Friday set a price range on an estimated $174 million initial public offering, guided by four law firms, part of a dual listing planned for the U.S. and Canada amid an otherwise soft IPO market. Vancouver, Canada-based Ivanhoe told regulators it plans to offer 14.4 million shares priced between $11.75 and $12.50 apiece, raising about $174 million at the midpoint. Its shares would trade on NYSE American LLC and the Toronto Stock Exchange, both under the symbol "IE." The IPO is expected to price during the week of June 20, according to research firm Renaissance...

