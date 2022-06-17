WTO Vax Patent Deal Seen As Doing Little To Boost Access

By Ryan Davis (June 17, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization's narrow agreement allowing developing countries to authorize the use of patents for COVID-19 vaccines has dismayed both supporters and opponents of waiving intellectual property rights amid the pandemic, and attorneys say its impact on vaccine access will be limited. After nearly two years of negotiations, the WTO's 164 members reached a deal late Thursday that lets developing countries decide to permit unauthorized use of vaccine patents in some circumstances for five years. It bears little resemblance to the broad waiver for all countries of all forms of intellectual property for an array of pandemic-related technology, which India...

