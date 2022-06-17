Don't Miss It: V&E, Fried Frank Guide Week's Hot Deals

By McCord Pagan (June 17, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed some deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Vinson & Elkins LLP and Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. 3 Firms Rep $3.6B Natural Gas Biz Buy Oil and natural gas company Targa Resources Corp. said June 16 it's buying natural gas business Lucid Energy Delaware LLC from asset manager Riverstone Holdings LLC and Goldman Sachs Asset Management for $3.55 billion in a deal guided by Vinson & Elkins LLP, Fried Frank Harris...

