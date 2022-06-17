Buchanan Ingersoll Expands Employment Practice In Philly

By James Boyle (June 17, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- An attorney specializing in counseling higher education institutions has left White and Williams after more than 13 years to join Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney's Philadelphia office, the firm announced this week. George C. Morrison was welcomed Monday as a shareholder in Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney's labor and employment section, where he will continue growing his practice representing colleges and universities, as well as companies in health care, technology and government contracts. Morrison told Law360 Pulse Friday he moved his practice to give his clients a larger resource for their needs. "My focus is on higher education matters, but my clients are...

