Fla. Woman Convicted In $3B Scheme To Defraud IRS

By Ivan Moreno (June 17, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A federal jury convicted a Florida woman Thursday of swindling the Internal Revenue Service out of nearly $6 million with a fake tax return scheme she and her husband carried out over a 10-year span that sought $3 billion in total refunds to fund a lavish lifestyle. Jurors found Joyce O. Isagba guilty on one count of conspiring to defraud the United States and three counts of mail fraud, prosecutors said. Her husband, David Isagba, pled guilty in March to one count of mail fraud and one count of conspiring to defraud the United States. He awaits sentencing while free on...

