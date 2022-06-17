Full Fed. Circ. Won't Eye Apple Case On 'Admitted' Prior Art

By Britain Eakin (June 17, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Friday denied a petition from Apple to rehear a February panel decision holding that the use of applicant-admitted prior art in Patent Trial and Appeal Board challenges is limited and can't be used as a basis for invalidating a patent. The full appeals court handed down a one-paragraph order denying the petition for en banc review without ruling on the merits of Apple's petition. The panel ruled in February that the PTAB wrongly determined a description of a "standard" technology in the background section of a Qualcomm circuit patent Apple challenged at the board could be...

