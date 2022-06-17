Fed Says Recent Turbulence Highlights Stablecoin 'Fragility'

By Jon Hill (June 17, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve is doubling down on its warnings about stablecoin risks amid a broader cryptocurrency market rout, saying that recent turbulence in the digital assets has highlighted their "fragility." The Fed's latest monetary policy report, released on Friday, identified the rapid growth of stablecoins over the past year as a key development for U.S. financial stability and flagged certain types of stablecoin arrangements as sources of concern. "Stablecoins that are not backed by safe and sufficiently liquid assets and are not subject to appropriate regulatory standards create risks to investors and potentially to the financial system, including susceptibility to potentially...

