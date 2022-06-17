IP Hires: Cozen O'Connor, Ice Miller, Winston & Strawn

By Tiffany Hu (June 17, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT) -- A former partner from Duane Morris with over two decades of experience in intellectual property litigation has joined Cozen O'Connor's New York office, and a four-person team of BakerHostetler attorneys has joined Ice Miller's intellectual property practice. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Barclay Damon Joe Porcello Barclay Damon LLP has added litigator Joe Porcello as a partner to its commercial, intellectual property and insurance practice areas in its Syracuse, New York, office. Porcello comes to the firm from Syracuse-based Bousquet Holstein PLLC, which he joined in 2018 as a partner. He was elected as a member...

