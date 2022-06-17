In-Person PTAB Hearings To Resume At USPTO

By Jasmin Jackson (June 17, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Friday that in-person hearings at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board will start back up sometime next month, noting that parties will still have the option to appear virtually. The agency said in a bulletin that its Alexandria, Virginia, headquarters and four regional offices will reestablish in-person proceedings by mid-July. According to the agency, the PTAB will only conduct in-person hearings if requested by all parties involved. However, the USPTO noted that most hearings will "still likely have one or more judges attending virtually." "Specific details of each hearing may vary, and will be...

