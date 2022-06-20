FCA Delays Review On Travel Insurance 'Signposting' Rules

By Martin Croucher (June 20, 2022, 1:07 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has said it has postponed a review that would have checked whether insurers and brokers were complying with new "signposting" rules for vulnerable consumers seeking travel insurance. The watchdog said on Friday that it was concerned that the review would be clouded by the remaining impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the travel industry. The FCA introduced new requirements for insurers and brokers in April 2021 to help tackle the growing problem of vulnerable customers being rejected as too risky a prospect by travel insurers. Many were denied cover or charged high fees. "We consider the impact of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS