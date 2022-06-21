Ex-Counsel To Sen. Roger Wicker Joins Jones Walker

By Jack Rodgers (June 21, 2022, 12:10 PM EDT) -- A former legislative counsel to Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, has left his role in Congress after five years on staff to join Jones Walker LLP, the firm recently announced. Brett Richards joins Jones Walkers' government relations practice as a special counsel and will work in the firm's Washington, D.C. office. Richards helped advise Wicker, the Mississippi Republican first elected to the Senate in 2007, on international trade, immigration and agriculture issues, according to his LinkedIn profile. He additionally assisted the Senator's communications team, helping to draft press releases, opinion pieces and social media posts. He will continue that advisory work for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS