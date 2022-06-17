Young Thug Case Shows RICO's Shift From Mobs To Gangs

Rappers Gunna, left, and Young Thug, pictured here performing at a concert in January, were charged last month with racketeering in connection with a criminal street gang called YSL , which is also the name of their record label. Such charges are common, as is using musicians' music to suggest criminal conduct, experts say. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

You put in all of these allegations so you can overwhelm.

Should you expect to see other RICO indictments against other criminal street gang organizations? Absolutely.

Rap and RICO

Cases that use rap lyrics as evidence of racketeering are "a dime a dozen," according to University of Virginia professor Erik Nielson, author of the book "Rap on Trial." But few of those indictments have garnered as much attention as the YSL indictment, because they normally often involve aspiring musicians. A few examples:



Gerald Johnson, a.k.a. Geezy, was convicted of federal RICO and drug conspiracy charges by a Maryland federal jury in 2018. The indictment in that case cited his lyrics which name-checked the BGF gang and included references to "pulling these triggers" and "sell[ing] 50s of cocaine."



Ronald Herron, a Brooklyn rapper known as Ra Diggs, got 12 life sentences after a jury found him guilty of racketeering, drug trafficking and murder. He appealed, arguing the use of his music and videos violated his First Amendment right to free expression, but the Second Circuit disagreed, finding in 2019 that the videos and lyrics provided evidence of his participation in a criminal enterprise, and didn't amount to government regulation of speech.



Brandon Duncan, who performs under the name Tiny Doo, beat gang conspiracy charges in a 2014 California state court case in which prosecutors alleged his lyrics inspired shootings by the Lincoln Park Bloods. He and another defendant later got a $1.5 million wrongful arrest settlement with the city of San Diego.