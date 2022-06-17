GOP Tells EPA Crypto Mining Can Be Good For Environment

By Elise Hansen (June 17, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Fourteen GOP lawmakers urged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to keep financial innovation in mind when reviewing cryptocurrency mining's environmental implications, as well as the industry's efforts to incorporate more sustainable energy. The party's Thursday letter called for a "comprehensive analysis" of the environmental effects of digital-asset mining. Signatories included members of the Senate Banking Committee, such as Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., who recently co-authored a wide-ranging cryptocurrency bill; and members of the House Committee on Financial Services, including its top-ranking Republican, Rep. Patrick McHenry from North Carolina. Some of the energy used for cryptocurrency mining comes from renewable sources, while other mining...

