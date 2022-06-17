7th Circ. Judge Michael Kanne Dies At 83

By Celeste Bott (June 17, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Judge Michael Kanne of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit died Thursday, bringing an end to a career on the federal bench that spanned more than 40 years. He was 83. The court said Judge Kanne died at home. It did not disclose a cause of death. After nearly a decade as a state court trial judge in Indiana, Judge Kanne was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana by President Ronald Reagan in 1982. Five years later, Reagan nominated him to the Seventh Circuit, where he remained an active judge until his...

