Jones Walker Partner Talks Police Liabilities After Uvalde

By Parker Quinlan |

David S. Weinstein

Knowing what we do now about the police situation in Uvalde after the shooting, what criminal or civil liabilities could possibly exist for police, and how does qualified immunity factor in here?

Following the shooting in Parkland, a federal judge ruled that police have no duty to protect against a third-party threat like a school shooter. Does this decision impact any potential suits following the Uvalde shooting?

After the killing of George Floyd, the question of qualified immunity became an especially public issue. In that case you have Derek Chauvin, on tape, violating someone's rights and committing murder. Is the bar that high in every case to overcome immunity — where someone is on video for nine minutes — or is it unique to each case?

Texas actually attempted to change the standard for qualified immunity last year with a bill citing the Floyd killing. The bill died in committee but can you talk about the move to rewrite qualified immunity laws?