NC Eateries Cite State Court Virus Coverage Win In Appeal

By Riley Murdock (June 21, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A group of North Carolina restaurant operators asked the Fourth Circuit to revive a proposed COVID-19 business interruption class action against The Cincinnati Insurance Co. on Friday, arguing that a state court found that the same insurance policy covered pandemic-related losses. The plaintiffs, led by an upscale restaurant near the University of North Carolina, Death & Taxes, claimed that when the district court tossed the case, it ignored an October 2020 state court decision in North State Deli LLC v. The Cincinnati Insurance Co., which found that a group of restaurants insured by Cincinnati suffered a physical loss from government shutdown...

