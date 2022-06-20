Euromoney Receives £1.6B Takeover Bid From PE Firms

By Najiyya Budaly (June 20, 2022, 11:55 AM BST) -- Euromoney, a publisher and information company listed on the London Stock Exchange, said on Monday that it has received a £1.6 billion ($2 billion) cash buyout offer from a private equity consortium made up of Astorg and Epiris. Euromoney Institutional Investor, which is listed on the London FTSE 250 exchange, has said the private equity consortium has made a possible offer of £14.61 per share. (iStock.com/MinnaRossi) Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, which sits in the FTSE 250, said that Astorg Asset Management Sarl and Epiris LLP has made a possible offer of £14.61 per share in the information and data business. The offer values...

