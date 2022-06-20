Simkins Hires Real Estate Partner To Lead Practice

By Ashish Sareen (June 20, 2022, 6:43 PM BST) -- London law firm Simkins LLP has recruited a commercial real estate specialist to lead its practice, which is looking to build on its work for existing clients and is targeting new opportunities in the U.K. market as it evolves. David O'Dwyer — who joined from Memery Crystal on June 8 — has been recruited to boost the firm's practice advising clients including tenants, investors and developers. "We've had a very solid client base for many years. We've been looking for someone to come in and build on top of what we are already doing," managing partner Euan Lawson told Law360 on...

