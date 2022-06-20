Slaughters Guides UnitedHealth's £1.2B Takeover Of EMIS

By Najiyya Budaly (June 20, 2022, 3:40 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group Inc. has said it will acquire healthcare software company EMIS Group PLC, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, for approximately £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion). The health companies said in a statement late on Friday that Bordeaux UK Holdings II Ltd. — owned by UnitedHealth, a U.S. healthcare and insurance group — will make an all-cash offer for EMIS at £19.25 per share, valuing the Alternative Investment Market-listed group at over £1.2 billion. The offer made by Bordeaux UK Holdings, a Bidco that is an affiliate of health services firm Optum Health Solutions (UK) Ltd., represents a 49%...

