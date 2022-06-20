Frasers Group To Buy Back £35M In Shares

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 20, 2022, 2:42 PM BST) -- Britain's largest sports retailer said on Monday that it will buy back up to £35 million ($43 million) of its shares as part of its plan to shrink the company's share capital. Frasers Group PLC, the owner of the Sports Direct and department store chain House of Fraser, said the maximum number of shares that can be bought under the closed period beginning Monday will be five million. The total value can be no greater than £35 million, the retailer said. The retailer's shares were trading at 627 pence on the London Stock Exchange at opening on Monday, up 3.5% from...

