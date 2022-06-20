Atty Denies Using Firm As 'Cash Point' For Soccer Club Box

By Richard Crump (June 20, 2022, 6:38 PM BST) -- A lawyer accused of pocketing millions of pounds of investors' money from an offshore fund used his firm as a "personal cash point'' to pay for a box at a football club, a Land Rover and a personal trainer, prosecutors told a London jury on Monday. Attorney Timothy Schools used money invested in the Axiom Legal Financing Fund to wrack up hundreds of thousands of pounds in directors' loan payments through his law firm ATM Solicitors Ltd., prosecutor Miranda Moore QC said while cross-examinating him. Moore asked Schools how he could justify spending £45,000 ($55,000) of investors' money on a box...

