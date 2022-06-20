Filipino Community Mourns Atty After Philly Shooting

By Bill Wichert (June 20, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Police are looking into the weekend shooting death of a lawyer from the Philippines during a vacation trip to Philadelphia in an incident that has left the Filipino community mourning and a mother grieving for a child she called "a good, smart, generous, loving, caring son." John Albert Laylo, 35, was shot in the head early Saturday morning while riding in an Uber car with his mother and died at a hospital on Sunday, according to Philadelphia police. The shots were fired from another vehicle, police said. "The Filipino community is in mourning over the loss of one of our own...

