Ala. Justices Say Insurance Fund Immune To Fatal Fire Suit

By Hope Patti (June 21, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT) -- A liability self-insurance fund is immune from being sued for wrongful death and negligence over a fire that resulted in fatalities, injuries and property damage, Alabama's highest court ruled, saying state law bars liability against the fund for claims arising from its own alleged tortious conduct. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled that an insurance fund cannot be sued for wrongful death and negligence over a fire that resulted in fatalities, injuries and property damage. (AP Photo/Kevin Glackmeyer) The Alabama Supreme Court granted the Association of County Commissions of Alabama Liability Self-Insurance Fund Inc.'s petition for writ of mandamus in an opinion...

