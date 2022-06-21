Mobilezone Dials Up $46.5M Share Buyback Program

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 21, 2022, 12:41 PM BST) -- The holding company for Mobilezone Group said on Tuesday that it will buy back 45 million Swiss francs ($46.5 million) of its shares over the next three years to reduce the telecommunication company's share capital. Mobilezone Holding AG, which is based in Switzerland, said that it was planning to buy back up to $12.4 million of its shares in a first tranche starting on Aug. 19, the date it is also due to release its 2022 half-year report. The company said it will buy the remaining shares over the next three years in a series of tranches while "subject to the approval...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS