Gov't Launches Trial To Push For Green Pension Plans

By Dawood Fakhir (June 21, 2022, 6:16 PM BST) -- The government announced on Tuesday the start of a three-week trial during which it will encourage members of retirement savings plans to learn more about making greener pension choices. The Department for Work and Pensions will work with insurance giant Aviva, pensions technology business Smart Pension and financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown for a so-called Green Nudge trial. The trial will involve 160,000 members of retirement savings plans and will study the impact of the giving them a push toward greener retirement investment. "We're paving the way for greener pensions, which can offer sustainable returns for members while accelerating our net-zero...

