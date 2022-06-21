Dutch Pension Co., Singapore Take Stake In The Student Hotel

By Najiyya Budaly (June 21, 2022, 4:00 PM BST) -- Singapore's sovereign wealth company GIC and Dutch pension investment company APG said Tuesday that they will buy a "substantial stake" in The Student Hotel from Aermont Capital, in a deal they said values the hospitality group at €2.1 billion ($2.2 billion). APG will increase its present stake in the Amsterdam-based group, which wasn't disclosed, and GIC will join as a new investor, the companies said. Charlie MacGregor, the founder of The Student Hotel, will also increase his current holding in the group, which offers student accommodation, hotel rooms and co-working spaces across Europe. The companies did not reveal the consideration or...

