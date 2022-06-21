Davis Polk, Cravath Lead PE Buy Of $1.1B Health Tech Co.

By Elaine Briseño (June 21, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm TPG, advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, will take private Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP-led health care technology and services company Convey Health Solutions at a $1.1 billion enterprise value, the companies said Tuesday. TPG Capital, which is already the primary shareholder of Convey Health Solutions, will buy the outstanding stock it does not own for $10.50 per share in cash, the companies said in the Tuesday statement. The deal values Convey at about $1.1 billion, including debt. "We believe this transaction provides substantial value, liquidity and certainty for our shareholders," said Convey CEO Stephen Farrell. "Going...

