Fla. Lawyer Found Guilty Of Extorting Client For Cash

By Madison Arnold (June 21, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Former criminal defense attorney Marion Michael O'Steen was found guilty on two charges — interfering with commerce by extortion and failing to timely file a form required for receipt of more than $10,000 — and faces up to 25 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Middle District of Florida announced Tuesday. O'Steen, of Cross City, Florida, was acquitted on two other charges that his defense attorney says is related to the case of Jeffrey Siegmeister, a disgraced former Florida state attorney who pled guilty to bribery and extortion charges, and agreed to surrender his law license last...

