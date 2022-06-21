Senate Confirms Fresno County Judge To Calif. Federal Court

By James Arkin (June 21, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Senate voted 53-45 in bipartisan fashion Tuesday to confirm Judge Ana Isabel de Alba of Fresno County Superior Court to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. Judge de Alba was nominated to the federal bench by President Joe Biden in January. She has been a judge on the Superior Court since 2018 and before that was at the law firm Lang Richert & Patch for more than a decade, including five years as a partner. Judge de Alba had a relatively smooth confirmation process. She received limited scrutiny from senators on the Judiciary Committee during her...

