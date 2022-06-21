Justices Block Inmate Transport For New Evidence

By Jack Karp (June 21, 2022, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Federal courts cannot order a state prison to transport an inmate for a medical exam the inmate hopes to use to challenge his death sentence if he hasn't already shown how the evidence would help his case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. A district court was not empowered under the All Writs Act to order an Ohio prison to transport Raymond Twyford to a hospital for neurological testing because Twyford failed to explain how the results of that testing would help him in his habeas corpus proceedings, the majority opinion said. The results of those tests also wouldn't be admissible,...

