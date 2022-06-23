Lessons From Lawyer Fee-Sharing Agreements Gone Wrong

By David Grossbaum (June 23, 2022, 10:36 AM EDT) -- The recent case of Edelson PC v. Girardi in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois[1] shows what can happen when a fee-sharing agreement goes wrong. Edelson claims that it acted as Illinois local co-counsel for California law firm Girardi Keese under an agreement to share the contingent fees for the handling of airplane crash cases. Girardi Keese claims that the 2019 fee-sharing agreement it had with Edelson did not comply with the applicable rules of professional conduct and state law governing these agreements and, therefore, Edelson is not entitled to its share of the fee. Specifically, Girardi...

