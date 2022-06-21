BlockFi Nabs $250M Credit Facility Amid Crypto Turmoil

By Elise Hansen (June 21, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency wealth management company BlockFi said Tuesday it secured a $250 million credit facility from digital-asset exchange FTX, as the industry grapples with the market downturn. BlockFi CEO Zac Prince said on Twitter that the revolving credit facility "further bolsters our balance sheet and platform strength." FTX's CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, said over the weekend that the company was considering bailing out some troubled cryptocurrency businesses to help contain the losses to the industry as a whole. Several of BlockFi's competitors have been battered by the stormy digital-asset markets. Celsius Network, a New Jersey-based cryptocurrency lender, froze customers' ability to withdraw their...

