Holland & Knight Adds MoFo Atty To Corporate Team In Miami

By Madison Arnold (June 22, 2022, 12:12 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has added a corporate attorney in its Miami office from Morrison & Foerster LLP. Alexandra Aguirre is a new partner in Holland & Knight's corporate, mergers and acquisitions, securities and Latin America practice groups, the firm announced in a statement on Tuesday. She was a longtime Greenberg Traurig LLP attorney and spent the last three years at Morrison & Foerster. Aguirre works on international mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and cross-border financing transactions, as well as matters relating to private capital investments in the U.S. and Latin America. She also provides families and their offices advice on...

