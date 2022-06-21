Fox Corp. Must Face Dominion Defamation Suit In Delaware

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 21, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT) -- Fox Corp. must face claims that Fox News Network published defamatory statements about Dominion Voting Systems Inc. during its coverage of the 2020 presidential election, a Delaware judge ruled Tuesday. In a 25-page opinion, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis found that US Dominion Inc., Dominion Voting Systems Inc. and Dominion Voting Systems Corp. had adequately stated a claim against Fox Corp., the parent of Fox Broadcasting Co. LLC. The court also found, however, that Dominion failed to state a claim against Fox Broadcasting, which it also sued, and dismissed that part of the suit. Dominion alleged that Fox Corp....

