State Officials Detail Trump's Pressure To Overturn Election

By James Arkin (June 21, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump and his allies relentlessly pressured officials in swing states to overturn election results, a significant threat to the integrity and certification of the 2020 election that was thwarted by local officials who pushed back, according to public testimony Tuesday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee's fourth public hearing featured testimony from a state legislative leader in Arizona, and state officials and an election worker in Georgia, two major swing states where President Joe Biden defeated Trump. The witnesses testified that Trump's weekslong efforts to overturn his election...

