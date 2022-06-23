Woods Oviatt Merges With Rochester Real Estate Boutique

By Adrian Cruz (June 23, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP has announced that it will merge with real estate boutique Vaisey Nicholson & Nearpass PLLC, adding a team of eight attorneys in Rochester, New York. The merger, which was announced Tuesday and will officially take effect at the start of July, will add six partners and two associates to Woods Oviatt's real estate team, bringing the firm's total attorney headcount to 109 across its two offices in Rochester and Buffalo. Woods Oviatt managing partner Mitchell Nusbaum told Law360 on Wednesday that the merger was a natural fit for both sides, noting that their offices are even located...

