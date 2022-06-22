Law Firm Asks 5th Circ. To Reconsider Tossing Virus Suit

By Riley Murdock (June 22, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based law firm asked the Fifth Circuit to give its COVID-19 business interruption suit against Cincinnati Insurance Co. a second chance, arguing that a three-judge panel didn't properly interpret what the firm said was ambiguous language in its policy. The Fifth Circuit should have considered the "'broadening' definition" of loss in Ferrer Poirot & Wansbrough's insurance policy when deciding whether to allow its claims to move forward, the firm argued in a petition for rehearing entered Tuesday. The unique language of the policy doesn't define damage and is ambiguous in its definition of "loss," the firm said. A Texas law...

