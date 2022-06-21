Garland Pledges War Crimes Aid In Surprise Ukraine Visit

By Jack Queen (June 21, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Tuesday, tapping a federal prosecutor known for hunting down former Nazis to help Kyiv investigate Russian war criminals. Appearing alongside Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, Garland condemned the "horrific images" and "heart-wrenching accounts of brutality and death that have resulted from Russia's unjust invasion of Ukraine," as he unveiled a new task force to help Ukrainian investigators bring the perpetrators to justice. "There is no hiding place for war criminals," Garland said. "The U.S. Justice Department will pursue every avenue of accountability for those who commit war crimes and other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS